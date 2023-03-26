The Area News
Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated March 27 2023 - 11:24am, first published 9:54am
The welcome rain saw the Griffith Golf course in pristine condition hosting a single stableford with 86 players last Saturday. There was little run on the lush fairways, a day for big hitters.

Local News

