The welcome rain saw the Griffith Golf course in pristine condition hosting a single stableford with 86 players last Saturday. There was little run on the lush fairways, a day for big hitters.
Tony Catanzariti carded 40 points to take out A Grade, going out in par 36, carding birdies on the 3rd and 8th for 23 points out.
Graham Richens runner-up 39 points, draining birdies on the 3rd and 10th, carding 22 points home on a countback over Allan Andreazza 39 points.
Grant Gyles amassed 44 points to easily win B Grade, shooting par 36 out to card 27 points with birdies on the 4th, 5th and 8th and though he birdied the 10th, slumped to 17 points in. Justin Guglielmino 37 points second with six pars.
Chris McKinnon carded 43 points to win C Grade, carding 23 points out, four-point par on the 6th, nailed a five-point birdie on the 10th, added a four-point par on the 13th for 20 home. Lance Perry 39 points runner-up, 20 points out and 19 in with a four pointer on the 4th.
Pins to 4th Jim Dickie, 7th Marco Lanza, 8th Allan Andreazza, 11th Tony Catanzariti, 15th Jason Magoci, 16th Colin Woodcock.
Vouchers to 34 points.
A solid field of 47 players contested Sunday's medley single stableford.
Sim Tuitivake 38 points won A Grade ahead of Tuiru Phillip 35 points.
Jim Dickie 36 points won B Grade over Michael Catanzariti 34 points.
All the action in C Grade, Stephen Lightfoot 41 points taking the win over Michael Perre 40 points.
Dom Guglielmino won the 7th pin, Sim Tuitivake 15th, Tuiru Phillip 16th.
Vouchers to 32 points.
Griffith played in the semi final of the R.D.G.A. Pennants at Leeton last Sunday, losing to Narrandera who will now play Leeton in the final at Junee on Sunday.
The Club is looking for fairway maker sponsors in Red, White and Blue. Sponsors will have their name or business painted on the domes at the cost of $60 per year. Please email wayne@griffithgolfclub. com.au.
Subs are due and must be paid by Friday, March 31. Contact Wayne for payment arrangements.
Today and Sundays events single stablefords, Saturday monthly medal a single stroke.
Club Pro Brad will again be holding clinics for lady golfers and juniors. Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742.
The Club welcomes James Corner to its staff on a full-time basis to help in the Pro Shop and other duties.
The veteran's competition was washed out last Thursday but will resume this week with a single stableford. Vets are reminded that their subs are due and must be paid this week.
The intermittent rain saw a reduced field of 26 players in two grades.
Okotai Woetai 38 points won Div.1 over Shane Gaffey 36 points.
Adam Truscott 36 points won Div.2, Jorge Wood 35 points second.
Graham Sibraa won the 7th pin, Taoloa Toru 15th.
Vouchers to 30 points.
