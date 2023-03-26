Election wrapped, now for the work

Expectation: A tight election might deliver a minority government for NSW.
Reality: NSW Labor on track for a majority government.
Predicting elections is a tricky business. We saw it at the federal level in 2019 when polls said a Bill Shorten-led Labor was expected to wipe the parliament of the Coalition only for the voters to give Scott Morrison a term in his own right.
Earlier this time around the talk was of a likely minority Labor government for NSW, with the bookies at Sportsbet even giving good odds for it.
After making a prediction that the English wouldn't demonstrate an absolute lack of insight and break away from the European Union in 2016, I don't bother making predictions any more.
It's a firm reminder that voters shouldn't ever be taken for granted and perhaps the NSW Nationals will actually take a moment to listen.
They had a big spending campaign with many, many political celebrities sent to Griffith, Leeton, Deniliquin and the electorate to drum up support.
But it's even more simple than that because every day Murray MP Helen Dalton was out in the electorate meeting people - one of the advantages of incumbency.
Their candidate Peta Betts was announced in December and for some voters in Griffith was just a name attached to the Nationals' logo.
The reaction to a story that she was considering serving the remaining term on the Edward River Council while also potentially being the Member for Murray went down like a lead balloon in Griffith.
Politics is often seen as game by those who can afford to engage in it, voters are simply numbers on a board to be moved around.
Murray deserves better than candidates who can't even be bothered to be seen in the electorate or even respond to our phone calls. You can see those lackluster campaigns reflected in the votes so far.
Four hours of counting on Saturday night and Helen Dalton has a strong lead that's unlikely to abate unless every voter at pre-poll voted National. We'll see a firmer result emerge today.
But it's not all sunshine and rainbows for Mrs Dalton even if she's won a second term on a bigger margin than in 2019.
A predicted Labor majority will mean as an independent, she'll need to work hard to make sure Murray stays on the map.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.