Rand secures GDCA First Grade top gong

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 26 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:26pm
It was another close run contest in the GDCA First Grade Player of the Year vote count, but it was Coro's Tim Rand who came out on top.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

