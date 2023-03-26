Rand secures GDCA First Grade top gong

It was another close run contest in the GDCA First Grade Player of the Year vote count, but it was Coro's Tim Rand who came out on top.
Heading into the last round, which saw Leagues taking on Coro, Rand was sitting two votes ahead of Leagues' Connor Matheson.
With Matheson missing the clash between the two sides, Rand was able to hold onto his two-vote lead and take the title for the first time.
Despite having a strong season, Rand was surprised to take home the award.
"It's first time that I have received the award, and it's quite hard to achieve," he said.
"I'm stoked that I have been able to get there in the end because I have been close a couple of times, and it's a good feeling."
Rand and Matheson were neck and neck for the second half of the season, with the lead changing hands a couple of times, but Rand thought Matheson had done enough to win it, admitting he was fortunate Matheson missed the final round game.
"He was probably my pick going into today because he had a great season," he said.
"I was pretty happy with that, but we all miss games during the year."
It has been a strong season for Rand as he took out the run-scoring award and the bowling average award, while Matheson took home the batting average.
RELATED
After coming away with 26 wickets for the season, Hanwood's Josh Carn took home the leading wicket taker.
Jamie Bennett was able to make a late charge with a five-wicket haul in the final round against Leagues Panthers, helping him take home the GDCA Second Grade Player of the Year award.
Meanwhile, after dominating their respective age groups, Leagues' Wesley Wate was crowned the Fourth Grade Player of the Year, and Coro's Cooper Rand was able to take home the Third Grade Player of the Year.
Attention will now shift to the First and Second Grade Grand Final which will be held at Exies Oval next weekend.
TEAM OF THE YEAR.
Tim Rand (Coro Cougars), Jake Rand (Coro Cougars), Reece Matheson (Leagues Panthers) (wk), Connor Matheson (Leagues Panthers), Jimmy Binks (Leagues Panthers) (c), Jordan Whitworth (Hanwood Wanderers), Oliver Bartter (Hanwood Wanderers), Connor Bock (Exies Eagles), Ben Signor (Coro Cougars), Ahmed Bilal (Exies Eagles), Josh Carn (Hanwood Wanderers).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.