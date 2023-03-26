The Area News
Newcastle Rebels take out the Country Championships Final with a 49-16 win over Riverina Bulls

By Matt Malone
Updated March 26 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:57pm
Newcastle Rebels celebrate their Country Championships Final win over Riverina at Woy Woy Oval on Saturday. Picture by Newcastle Rugby League

RIVERINA'S Country Championships campaign has ended in disappointment as they crashed to a 49-16 loss to Newcastle Rebels.

