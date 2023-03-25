Leagues Panthers have secured a shot at redemption in the GDCA First Grade grand final after coming away with a 73-run win over Exies Eagles on Saturday.
The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, but they were on the back foot early with the loss of early wickets.
Jack Rowston (3) was caught off the bowling of Sam Breed (1/49) while Matt Keenan (3) was caught behind when he edged one off the bowling of Arjun Kamboj.
With the Panthers backs up against the wall at 2/8, Reece and Connor Matheson tried to get their side back on track, but after a 21-run stand, Connor Matheson (8) was trapped in front by Ahmed Bilal to see the Leagues sitting on 3/29 after 10 overs.
With the momentum going the way of the Eagles, Leagues captain Jimmy Binks joined Reece Matheson out in the middle, and the pair tried to turn the tide.
The pair were able to get to drinks at 3/53 and were able to add another 24 runs before Binks (21) was caught off the bowling of Connor Bock, while Tom Bristow (0) depart without troubling the scorers when he became the second to fall to Bilal (2/23).
Leagues were once again in a precarious position when Matheson's (39) resistance was ended by the bowling of Ali Mehdi (1/12) to see the Panthers fall to 6/89.
Michael Cudmore and Noah Gaske were given the task of getting their side to a defendable total, and they had time on their side with 12 overs remaining.
The pair were able to provide just what their side needed at a difficult time, and unlike the clash with Coro the week before, the lower order were able to make an impact on the scoreboard.
RELATED
The seventh-wicket partnership was able to add 53 runs before Kamboj (4/32) was able to break it with the wicket of Gaske (34) and then followed that up quickly with the wickets of Bailey Morrissey (2) and Cudmore (28) to see the Panthers fall to 9/151.
Billy Evans (9) and Dean Villata (6*) were able to add 16 runs to see the Panthers bowled out for 167 in the 49th.
The Eagles were able to make a steady start before the Panthers were able to make a breakthrough, with Jack Rowston running out Jimmy Mann (3) to see the Eagles sitting at 1/15 after five overs.
Exies continued their steady start with Don Jayasuriya and Craig Burge able to put on 23 runs over the next nine overs before a wicket maiden from Gaske saw the end of Jayasuriya's (8) innings.
Burge kept the scoreboard ticking over, and with Zac Dart providing a stable partner the Eagles made solid inroads into the target.
Dart and Burge put on 42 runs before the spinners from Leagues really made their impact. Gaske was able to pick up Dart (11), and Burge (35) in quick succession, and the Panthers were able to take the momentum.
Connor Matheson was able to join in on the wicket-taking action with the dismissal of Bock (3), with Matheson (3/12) and Gaske (6/31) ripping through the Eagles lineup as they lost 7/14 as they were bowled out for 94.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.