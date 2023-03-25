The election result for Murray has been called, with Helen Dalton retaining the seat.
It came at around 8:15pm tonight, with avid supporters gathered around her at the victory party held at the Coro Club in Griffith.
Having already represented the electorate for the past four years, she said she is eager to continue fighting for Murray, working under a NSW Labor government.
She said her attention first and foremost will be on a Macquarie University study into links between blue green algae and MND, as well as the demerger of the Murrumbidgee Regional High School.
Counting of the votes will continue next week, but it's evident to her supporters the contest between her and Nationals incumbent Peta Betts has been settled.
The celebrations at the Coro Club began at 6pm, with the atmosphere at first quiet but confident.
As the night grew on, those gathered tuned in regularly to rolling live coverage of the election, with anticipation quickly growing.
Minutes after it was called, Ms Dalton's supporters erupted into cheers and the Member made her way around the room to receive hugs of congratulation.
"This brings home all the work we've done and I think we've made a massive change in Murray over the past few years," she said.
"I'm looking forward to continuing that. I'm all for our constituents. We put Murray on the map.
"We've built the foundations for the next four years. I've already been working behind the scenes to get commitments from the coalition and Labor, but now that I know it's going to be a Labor government we'll work to see the MND study with Macquarie University come to fruition," Ms Dalton said.
"Water quality is going to be a huge issue, especially given the fish kills in the Darling River. After speaking to quite a few people out there, it's evident there has been a lot of mismanagement. The government is being sent a very clear message that we are tired of being disregarded."
Counting of votes will resume on Monday, March 27.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
