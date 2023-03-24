Council to vote on large-scale event masterplan

Griffith City Council will vote on a notice of motion from councillor Jenny Ellis, to create a masterplan for hosting large-scale events at community stages.
Councillor Ellis has put up a motion for council to partner with stakeholders on a masterplan for community events - covering a multi-stage approach to facility improvements based on grant funding.
Cr Ellis said that the masterplan should include considerations for fencing, power, emergency service access, vendor positioning, lighting, shade, audience visibility, and safety as well as proposals for expanding the audience space.
That's not all that Cr Ellis has put forward either.
Cr Ellis's proposed addition gives Griffith City Council the right in writing, to cover all costs associated with the event through sponsorships, trade show and ticket sales.
"We expect that through sponsorship, trade show and ticket sales that Griffith City Council will be able to cover all costs involved in putting on this event and will be in a break even position at the close of the event," she said.
Griffith City Council will vote on the motions at the March 28 general meeting.
