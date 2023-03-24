Council to vote on large-scale event masterplan

The Area News
Griffith City Council will vote on putting together a masterplan to host large-scale events

March 24 2023 - 7:00pm
Griffith City Council will vote on a notice of motion from councillor Jenny Ellis, to create a masterplan for hosting large-scale events at community stages.

