The polls have opened across the Murray electorate with voters being asked to make a decision for one of 10 candidates who will be their representative in Macquarie Street.
There's the incumbent Member for Murray Helen Dalton, and the Nationals' challenger Peta Betts, Labor's Max Buljubasic, independents Greg Adamson and David Landini, plus Kevin Farrell from the Public Education Party, Amelia King from the Greens, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers have Desiree Gregory, while Sustainable Development Australia has Michael Florence and Adrian Carle represents the Legalise Cannabis Party.
In the 2019 NSW election, Murray came down to preferences as the Nationals' Austin Evans lost to Helen Dalton - who was then a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.
That historic win ended more than 30 years of representation by the Nats and since then Mrs Dalton has struck out as an independent.
In 2019, Mrs Dalton won the two-party preferred count with 53.5 per cent of votes to Mr Evans' 46.5 per cent.
Reporters from The Area News will be out and about on Saturday and will update this story as the day wears on.
Election day is truly off to the races, and independent candidate Helen Dalton isn't reining anything in.
Miniature horses Santos and Beau are stallions of many talents, working at events and even as therapy horses but now they're taking up the call as campaigners under the eye of manager Stephanie Dickie.
They're certainly saddled with responsibility, but their main job will be to attract attention.
"You always need a draw card," Ms Dickie said, and the two did indeed draw a colt following at the Fairey Firefly monument before
Mrs Dalton will be being escorted up and down Banna Avenue with Beau and Santos in the morning before heading off to polling booths for the mane event.
Teachers Federation representatives are out campaigning at polling booths - conveniently located at most local schools.
Griffith's federation president Jenna Woodland said that it was their 'last chance' to get action on improving the lot of teachers in the MIA and the state.
Ms Woodland and a few other teachers were set up at Griffith North Public School, while other federation representatives stuck around at Griffith Public School and Griffith Ease Public School.
"This is our last chance, or we'll all be gone," she said.
She explained that the union line was anyone except for Perrottet as state Premier.
"We just want Perrottet out ... Hopefully statewide, Labor gets in because they will at least come to the table."
She added thanks for independent candidate Helen Dalton for her support to the teachers.
Public Education Party candidate Kevin Farrell admitted to feeling a little galled that the Teacher's Federation hadn't pledged their support to his party - which is devoted to de-merging the high schools.
While the 'democracy sausage' is sought after a vote, Hanwood's P&C are offering something much sweeter.
Volunteers had set two full tables of cupcakes, slices, brownies, cool drinks, homemade relishes and even a few plants for voters, and would be there until it's all sold out.
P&C member Kim Dal Broi said school families had donated the delicious treats to support fundraising efforts at the school.
She said residents had been stocking up for dessert on Saturday night.
"We're lucky enough to have families donate cakes and slices, homemade relishes including gluten free items," Mrs Dal Broi said.
"We're raising money for Hanwood P&C and it all goes back to things for our children."
She said voters of all ages had been selecting their favourites from children enjoying a cupcake to adults buying a new plant or relish.
Virginia Tropeano was one of the volunteers handing out how-to-vote cards supporting the incumbent Member for Murray Helen Dalton.
"It's been steady, pre-poll might have made a difference," Ms Tropeano said.
"I've noticed a lot of people have already made their mind up."
Having also completed a few shifts on pre-poll to support Mrs Dalton, Mrs Tropeano said she hopeful the MP would secure a second term.
"She's a real fighter for what she believes in," she said.
LEETON'S paramedics have given voters plenty to think about as they head to the polls.
An ambulance was parked front and centre outside the grounds of the Leeton Public School booth, urging residents to consider healthcare priorities when they vote.
The vehicle had a sign in its front window saying "paramedics are professionals, not ambulance drivers - vote for professional wages".
Health across the board has been a major priority for rural and regional residents across the state, including in Leeton in the lead up to the state election.
Both major parties have promised more paramedics, but the issues run deeper than that for staff.
They say they are underpaid and overworked and it is in rural and regional areas that are hardest hit.
Candidate Kevin Farrell has described the election as a 'historic moment' for public education - whether or not they win.
Mr Farrell is representing the Public Education Party in the Murray, in the first ever election campaign for the party.
"Call me a trailblazer - this is the first time we've stood candidates," he said.
"It's a historic moment for public education."
He said that the party's goal was mainly to land one or two members in the upper house, rather than the lower house.
"The whole goal is to get an upper house member or two ... gives a huge amount of influence to say 'yea' or 'nay' in a hung parliament."
While he said the party's confident in getting at least one member in, he personally thought they would get two.
He added that even if he didn't win the Murray seat, he'd be continuing the fight to demerge Murrumbidgee Regional High School.
"I won't give up."
Candidates manning the booths at Griffith East Public and Yoogali Public agree things will more than likely continue to slow for the remainder of the afternoon.
It comes as no real surprise, given that as of 11:30pm this morning at least 44 per cent of the electorate had cast it's vote.
At Griffith East Public, voters have been slowly trickling in all day but Nationals volunteer Karen Giovinazzo doesn't believe it has anything to do with food not being on offer.
"I was at Griffith North Public this morning and despite there being many things on offer, I don't think it's what essentially gets voters in. Things are slow because most got their votes in during the week," she said.
Over at Yoogali Public, the barbecues have been switched off and things have quietened considerably as of 1pm.
Helen Dalton campaign volunteer Louis Toscin and Victoria-based Young Nationals - Vice president James Brook are not surprised.
"We saw the same thing happen during the Federal election. I think people were keen to get in and get it done so they could be free for the rest of the day," said Mr Toscin.
But the pair plan to endure the balmy weather and any rain that might come our way over the course of the afternoon to catch a few more voters.
"Well, I think it's obvious the race is between Betts and Dalton so I feel it's important I'm here," Mr Toscin said.
Mr Brook concurred. He is an interesting case in point, having travelled up from Nagambie straight after celebrations at his local cricket presentation.
"The NSW guys helped us when there was a similarly strong Independent seat down there. So I thought it was only right that I come up to return the favour," he said.
Polls will close across the state at 6pm and if you're in a rush to get your vote in, head to Beelbangera.
Around 2.30pm, NSW Electoral Commission staff outnumbered everyone else at the booth with one campaigner for Helen Dalton and one voter on site.
Ryan De Rossi had just knocked off from work and said he was 'straight in and straight out' and was the only voter in the booth.
Trevor Parks is supporting member for Murray Helen Dalton and said he'd be on duty at the booth until 6pm.
Mr Parks said voters had been pretty friendly and the stream of voters coming to make their decision had been steady since 8am.
It might be a common name but its another thing to have three volunteers with practically the same names, representing different political positions and all manning the one voting center at the same time.
Around 2:00pm this afternoon at the Griffith Uniting Church there was Paul Rossetto representing Incumbent Helen Dalton, Paul Baker representing the Nationals and Paulette Catanzariti representing Labor.
A coincidence ... or an act of God perhaps? After all, it is the first time the church has been used as a voting center in a state election.
They estimate between 300 and 400 people have passed through the Church so far today, though few would have aptly stopped long enough to note the odd, albeit interesting anomaly.
It's the first time Ms Catanzariti has served as a volunteer and says it's been an interesting experience.
"I can't say exactly how Labor will do. I'm still finding my feet in all this, but I am enjoying the experience. It's a chance to see a lot of old friends in Griffith and meet people," Ms Catanzariti said.
"Election day is like Christmas because it's the one time to voice your opinion where it counts and have an effect on the course of politics."
The other two have been volunteering for elections for over 20 years between them.
Each have weighed in on where they think things are heading.
"My personally opinion, based on what I've seen, is that the Nationals may be in a bit of trouble," Mr Baker said.
"Few people are taking how-to-vote cards and most seem to have a very clear idea about who they're going to vote for.
"I've always had an interest in politics, especially economic policies. I'm also a member of the Liberal party and I feel Griffith needs a strong conservative voice. So hopefully we have a boost."
Meanwhile Mr Rossetto is quietly confident Ms Dalton has the upper hand.
"I've been involved since Helen's first election and I can see things are shaping up for her now," he said.
"I feel quite confident that things are starting to come to fruition for us."
Helen Dalton's sister-in-law has been out campaigning for Mrs Dalton after years of being a die-hard Coalition voter.
Carolyn Groat set herself up in Yenda at the tail end of the day handing out how-to-votes to late voters.
"It's funny, I was a staunch Liberal/National voter before Helen got involved but she's worked very hard for the electorate," Ms Groat said.
"I think she's done a good job."
Carolyn Groat said that she was keen to see Mrs Dalton get voted in again, but even losing the election would have a few upsides - with politics sending Mrs Dalton all around the state.
"I think her family will be pleased to have her back. We'll be disappointed for her, but glad to have her back in the fold."
The first votes counted show that Helen Dalton is on track to retain the seat of Murray.
As of 7.36pm, 15 booths have reported the first preferences from 5012 votes. There are 59,138 voters in the electorate.
Just a touch over half, 50.88 per cent (2550) are for Mrs Dalton, with Nationals candidate Peta Betts running in second with 1244 votes or 24.82 per cent.
In third is Labor's Max Buljubasic with 332 votes or 6.62 per cent, then Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Desiree Gregory on 284 votes or 5.67 per cent.
Then independent David Landini (4.39 per cent), Legalise Cannabis' Adrian Carle (4.07 per cent), Amelia King from the Greens (1.5 per cent), Public Education Party's Kevin Farrell (0.78 per cent), Greg Adamson and Sustainable Australia's Michael Florence are tied on 0.62 per cent.
Independent Greg Adamson conceded defeat before the counting began at 6pm.
However, the MIA native said it was never about winning the election for him as much as it was about bringing issues to the fore.
He believes he has been successful in doing this.
In the final hours of vote day, Mr Adamson spent his time at Griffith North Public, chatting with residents entering and exiting the polls.
Mr Adamson predicted the Incumbent Helen Dalton would retain her seat of Murray and said he was happy for her.
"I'm certain I'll get beaten," he said on Saturday afternoon.
"But from the very beginning it's been about pushing issues and putting pressure on the Nationals and Helen to make a difference.
"While I would like to get through, it seems clear to me that this is Helen's victory. But if I can donate to charity and positively impact discussion, that's great.
"If I can create discussion for this region in a positive way which I believe I have, I've achieved what I wanted."
