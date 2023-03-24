Griffith's Piccolo Family Farm will be the scene of several back-to-back songwriting workshops for young people, delivered by major names in the industry.
The Song Makers free 2-Day Songwriting Workshop will be headed by the likes of KLP, Chloe Dadd and Ash Kennedy over the school holidays.
Aspiring songwriters aged 16 to 21 are invited to be part of the music industry mentoring program touring the region through April and visiting the Lake Wyangan-based farm.
The Song Makers Holiday Sessions are presented by national music organisation, APRA AMCOS, as part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with Create NSW.
Sydney-based four-time ARIA nominated artist Kristy Lee Peters, who goes by the stage name KLP, is excited to visit the Griffith region for the first time.
"I've done lots of songwriting workshops in the past but this will be my first time in the Griffith area and I'm looking forward to seeing what talent is out there," she said.
"This is something I've been doing for quite a few years as a mentor through Song Makers. It's always so rewarding, not just for the kids but also myself. I'm always eager to see the results."
READ MORE
For Ms Peters, the aim won't be to teach songwriting but to encourage participants to explore their own skills and find what works for them.
"The thing about this is there are so many different ways to do it. There's no right or wrong. It's all about taping into creativity and your own ideas. We will be encouraging them to do this."
She said taking opportunities like this was what inspired her to take up music professionally.
"Ever since I was a kid I've loved music," she said
"I find every place I go to there is usually one or two who really excel. It's interesting because they might be quiet on the first day, but then they open up and flourish the next. And that can leave a lasting impact that inspires them to write songs on a regular basis in their own time. It's an incredible process to be a part of."
For several years Ms Peters hosted the Triple J program House Party and has written songs for artists like Peking Duck.
Meanwhile, Chloe Dadd is a recording engineer, producer and mixing engineer currently working out of Golden Retriever Studios in Marrickville, Sydney. She has worked with a range of artists including Courtney Barnett, Nick Littlemore, Jack Ladder, and Lime Cordiale.
Ash Kennedy is a Melbourne based Pop/Soul artist influenced by Lianne La Havas, Tori Kelly and Amy Winehouse
The workshops will be held at the Piccolo Family Farm from 10am until 4pm on April 11 and 12.
For more information, email hello@piccolofamilyfarm.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.