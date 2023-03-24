Students at Yoogali Public School delved into the spirit of Harmony Week on Friday, acquainting their taste buds with exotic food and celebrating culture.
Butter chicken was on the menu for the 45 youngsters and staff, prepared by SRC students and assisted by 3/6 teacher Julie Campbell.
Yoogali Public school principal, Leanne McWhirter, said the week has been an important opportunity for students to learn about diversity in Australia.
"We do Harmony Week every year and each year we choose a different culture to explore," Ms McWhirter said.
"The food aspect is always good fun for the kids and at the same time they learn a lot while the make and eat.
"In past years we've made things like Philippine noodles and gnocchi and we've had members of each community come in to assist us. This year we decided to focus on India and make a butter chicken. The kids have loved it."
READ MORE
In the lead up to the cook-up on Friday, students learned about India as well as multiculturalism in Australia.
"Throughout the week we've looked at the topics of belonging, community, embracing cultures and embracing diversity which Australia has become so great at doing," Ms McWhirter said.
"I think it's especially important as a public school in the Griffith area that students explore and learn as much as they can about other cultures and how they richly contribute to our communities.
"We do lots of beautiful activities with SRC but this is one we particularly look forward to on the school calendar."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.