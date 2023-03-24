The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wentworth residents have called out hopes for a local dialysis machine to be included in hospital upgrade

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wentworth District Community Medical Centre Inc president Glenis Beaumont with pharmacist Alex Elfeki and Wentworth local Ian Atkinson. Photo on file.

Residents in Wentworth have called out for a dialysis machine to serve the area ahead of the state election, with the nearest available machine available in Mildura.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.