THE time has come for residents to decide - who do they want leading the Murray electorate for the next four years?
There are 10 candidates all with their hat in the ring for the seat of Murray.
Incumbent Helen Dalton is hoping her track record will see her re-elected, while the NSW Nationals are seeking to snatch the seat back with their candidate Peta Betts.
The two have largely been at loggerheads throughout the campaign, but only one will win the race at the end of the day to lead Murray into the years ahead during what continues to be hard times.
Most candidates said issues such as better outcomes for regional health, water, education and housing are among their key priorities.
Other contenders, including those from the Greens, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers and the Legalise Cannabis Party have been referred to as "ghost candidates" for their lack of campaigning in the electorate.
Pre-polling has also proven popular in the MIA, with thousands making their decision early ahead of election day.
For those yet to vote, polling booths will open throughout the state from 8am on Saturday, March 25 until 6pm that evening.
Polling booths will have the barbecue burners going with everything from bacon and egg rolls to sausage sandwiches.
Counting will begin when polling booths close and is expected to go until 10.30pm on Saturday but no counting is expected on Sunday.
Murray candidates as they appear on the ballot:
Griffith
Darlington Point
Murrumbidgee Council Chambers
Coleambally
Coleambally Central School
Goolgowi
Goolgowi Public School
Hillston
Hillston Central School
