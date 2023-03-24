Council has completed intermediate recovery works of Kurrajong Avenue near Yoogali, following last years flooding.
Council is far from out of the woods though, with more work needed on the stretch as well as other affected roadways.
Council's Director of Infrastructure and Operations, Phil King, says the recovery of the road network from flooding is proceeding well but is taking time.
"We're working through our list of notified defects. Kurrajong Avenue was particularly bad," Mr King said.
"We're working with Transport for NSW which are assessing our various applications for disaster funding and restoration works. We're now moving into the intermediate phase and planning for our long term works phase."
Mayor Doug Curran said Kurrajong Avenue has experienced more traffic as of late due to it being a diversion route, with damage still hindering truck routes north of the city.
"We've got a lot more to do to Kurrajong Road. We have applications in to upgrade it, especially given it is a major part of the link bypass road," he said.
"Unfortunately there is a complication with it because there are power poles on both sides. It's not a case of adding another meter either side to widen it. We don't want road trains coming too close to those poles. But it's no simple fix and I think it will cost between five and six million."
Any funding is also hinged on who will form the new state government.
"No matter who gets in, there will be changes in ministry, evaluations of finances and priorities for funding. Inevitably there will be a lag," Cr Curran said.
Meanwhile, other road defects are continuing to be worked on, except for Jones Road which is still partially underwater.
Cr Curran predicts it will require a major overhaul.
"Jones Road is our northern bypass for trucks and it's still shut. It's going to be the next big fix. I think we're going to need to rip out at least a meter of dirt and virtually start again with it," Cr Curran said.
"We will need a lot of funding money to cover repair projects as well as roads we've had to put on hold as a result of last years deluge. We'll also need the workforce to do it.
"It's a juggle of trying to complete the works that we've committed to, in some cases over 12 months ago, and making sure they are fit for school buses, trucks and locals, whether they're getting groceries or picking kids up from school."
