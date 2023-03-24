The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Council completes flood repairs on Kurrajong Avenue, but much more is on the cards

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council has now repaired sections of road damaged by flooding along Kurrajong Avenue. Picture Allan Wilson

Council has completed intermediate recovery works of Kurrajong Avenue near Yoogali, following last years flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.