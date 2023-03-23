A Griffith woman's efforts to fundraise for the people of Tanna in Vanuatu appear to have gone unheard, with plans to ramp up her efforts next week.
Griffith resident Jenelle Joseph has been appealing for donations from locals and business owners to help those in Tanna Island and surrounds following two devastating cyclones.
With an array of people from the island currently living and working in Griffith, she is also eager to plan a fundraising event in Griffith to further boost her appeal.
"Unfortunately I haven't received responses locally, even after doing a great deal of advertising. It's fairly disappointing, but at the same time I acknowledge there's a lot going on in people's lives at the moment. I am at a bit of a loss," Ms Joseph said.
Despite the setback, she says she is eager to keep trying.
"I'll be outside shopping centers in Griffith with signs and donation tins, hoping to elicit a response in person. It'll also be a means to see if there is any interest at all in trying to do a fundraiser," she said.
"I'm looking at playing some footage of the devastation in Vanuatu if I can, which also might draw some interest."
Ms Joseph is currently in Sydney with 17 Vanuatu men who have been living in Griffith, working as part of the Federal Government's Seasonal Work Program.
This weekend they will be busy filling a shipping container with goods to send loved ones in Vanuatu.
"Aid agencies are yet to deliver food to the specific area I've been concentrating my volunteer work over the past few years. The widows program has been buying food and distributing it to people there. So far we've delivered to 110 families who are coming day after day to secure more food," she said.
"The guys living in Griffith are determined to send some things home to their families, such as hammers and nails so rebuilding can get underway. The problem is the storms have stripped the leaves from the trees and those are needed to build grass houses. Most people are living with each other in buildings, such as schools.
"It would be great to see some support from the Griffith community for this important cause."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.