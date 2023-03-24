Fishing competition returns to city's lake
If you can land a big catch, Saturday's Lake Wyangan Classic is for you, with first prize weighing in at $250. Entry is $20 and free for under 12s, proceeds will go towards restocking the lake. The tournament begins from 7am at the Griffith Boat Club ramp.
Quilt exhibition to raise funds for Riding for Disabled
Griffith Showgrounds will host the Murrumbidgee's Country Quilters as they exhibit their latest works, plus the Ruby Suitcase Challenge Exhibition will bring their own collection for people to see at Woodside Hall. There will also be market stalls including material and more available. Proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to Riding for the Disabled.
Residents to decide their state parliament representative for four years
Voters will need to head to their nearest voting centre to cas their vote. The Area News has comprehensive coverage which can be found here. In Griffith votes can be cast at Griffith East Public, Griffith Public and Griffith North Public schools, Yoogali Public School, Hanwood Public School, Lake Wyangan Public School, Beelbangera Public School, Uniting Church on Noorebar and Yenda Public School. In Darlington Point at Murrumbidgee Council Chambers. In Coleambally at Coleambally Central School. In Goolgowi at Goolgowi Public School and in Hillston at Hillston Central School. More information on how to vote is available from the NSW Electoral Commission.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife
Tony L takes the stage at the Griffith Leagues Club from 6.30pm on Friday. Casual Sax hits the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Good Daze perform at the Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Static will bring the tunes at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Robert Sherwood Duffield brings work to Griffith
Award-winning artist Robert Sherwood Duffield's latest exhibition comes to the city. Duffield has toured his work internationally and has several pieces kept in private and public collections. This weekend will be the exhibition's last.
