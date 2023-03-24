Voters will need to head to their nearest voting centre to cas their vote. The Area News has comprehensive coverage which can be found here. In Griffith votes can be cast at Griffith East Public, Griffith Public and Griffith North Public schools, Yoogali Public School, Hanwood Public School, Lake Wyangan Public School, Beelbangera Public School, Uniting Church on Noorebar and Yenda Public School. In Darlington Point at Murrumbidgee Council Chambers. In Coleambally at Coleambally Central School. In Goolgowi at Goolgowi Public School and in Hillston at Hillston Central School. More information on how to vote is available from the NSW Electoral Commission.