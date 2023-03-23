The Blood, Sweat and Beers homebrew competition is picking up steam, with around 70 entrants already lining up to test their mettle.
The Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is just a few weeks away, ready to celebrate all things craft beer in the Riverina and even beyond. The festival will be setting up for Easter Saturday, on April 8.
The festival is organised by the team at Grainmother Brewing Supplies, and they're hoping to create an even bigger and better event than their debut last year.
With this many entering the homebrew competition, it's off to a solid start.
"This year, we're hosting our competition at Whitton Malthouse which will be interesting - they're our venue sponsors for this year," said Ms Tai, one of the organisers.
"It's all lined up on that side of things, everything is going ahead really well. Just gotta sell the tickets."
The competition's prizes are ramping up as well this year, and Ms Tai said that they expected even more entrants closer to the deadline.
READ MORE
On the other sides of the beer festival, Ms Tai said that the Grainmother bar was 'coming along nicely' and would be providing a new kind of experience for patrons - as well as selling limited edition craft beer cans.
"That's a new addition to the festival. There's going to be tasting paddles, it will be a different kind of experience that we're giving to people who come along."
The festival will feature plenty of craft beer, as well as live music and entertainment for the whole family.
Ms Tai added a thank you to their sponsors, as well as personal friends and supporters who have put their time and energy into helping the event grow.
Entries for the homebrew competition close on March 31 before judging begins on April 6. Tickets for "Blood, Sweat and Beers" are available at bloodsweatbeers.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.