Blood, Sweat and Beers' homebrew competition is heating up, with just a few weeks to go before judging

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:00pm
Rikki Kasuba, Adam Gaffey and Megan Tai - organisers of the Blood, Sweat and Beers festival. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Blood, Sweat and Beers homebrew competition is picking up steam, with around 70 entrants already lining up to test their mettle.

