Griffith's voters will have plenty to eat on election day, spoiled for choice between cake stalls, barbecues and coffee vans at various centers.
Of the nine public school's that will open their doors for voting on Saturday around Griffith, four have confirmed they will have food on offer.
For the first time in a state election, the Uniting Church on Noorebar Avenue will serve as a booth, with volunteers getting ready to lay snags on the hotplate.
Uniting Church council volunteer, Margaret Haggarty, says a barbecue will be manned from 10am until 2pm on the day.
"We don't have the volunteers to do it for longer than that unfortunately, but at those times we will have sausages, bread and soft drinks," Ms Haggarty said.
READ MORE
"It'll be a first for us. The church was used for the federal election but we didn't have a lot of people coming because not many knew we were in it.
"I think our location will be convenient given we have good entrances with good access," she said.
Meanwhile, the most impressive line-up of grub will be at Griffith North Public which will have bacon and egg rolls from mid-morning all the way through until 6pm.
Organised by the P&C, there will also be a cake stall and biscuits on offer, as well as a barbecue.
Griffith North Public's P&C President, Cate Yates, said she hopes for a hungry crowd.
"It's actually a great way of getting the community re-acquainted with the school. For some people there's some nostalgia about coming back and it's a good opportunity for the P&C to showcase what it can offer.
"It's a great way to link the school with the community, especially given we couldn't do it for other elections due to the pandemic," she said.
Beyond the city, other schools will also be serving up plenty to eat.
Yoogali Public will have a cake stall, bacon and egg rolls and a coffee van during the morning.
Hanwood and Yenda Public school's will each be holding cake stalls.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.