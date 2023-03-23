Griffith schools have each taken up the mantle of celebrating Harmony Day in their own unique ways.
Griffith Public School have held a week of celebration and classes tying into the day ahead of March 24's Harmony Day assembly and dress-up day.
Lal Maharaj from the school said that the students had gotten behind the day.
"During the week, students did a lot of art activities and crafts in class. Tomorrow, we're having three assembly items, three traditional dances from our students - we'll have an Indian dance, a Pacific Islander dance and a Wiradjuri dance," he said.
"Tthe kids are all ready, they're really into it ... Students keep talking about things related to harmony. It's all about respect and responsibility."
Over at Yoogali Public School, students are excited for a special Harmony Week lunch tomorrow with Indian food.
"We have been working on Harmony Week throughout the week. Lots of artworks to promote diversity and inclusiveness," principal Leanne McWhirter said.
"We're also having a luncheon tomorrow. butter chicken, pappadums and rice. They'll be wearing orange tomorrow, doing some sport and games ... The students really look forward to it."
Tharbogang Public School also took up the call of orange, with some big smiles and orange shirts seen at a multicultural lunch.
Marian Catholic College will be holding their Harmony Day assembly on March 31, at the school.
Meanwhile, Griffith City Council celebrated the day by welcoming 22 new Australian citizens to the town.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
