Man in hospital following crash

A man is recovering in hospital following a single vehicle accident on the Burley Griffith Way near Yenda on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Whitton Stock Route outside Yenda around 5.25am where it's believed a black Holden utility had veered off the road and collided with a tree.
The man, aged in 40s, was freed from the wreck by Fire and Rescue NSW personnel before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital in a stable condition.
It's understood he is being treated for suspected ankle and chest injuries.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
