The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Emergency services attend single-vehicle accident near Yenda

By The Area News
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man in hospital following crash

A man is recovering in hospital following a single vehicle accident on the Burley Griffith Way near Yenda on Tuesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.