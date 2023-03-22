Leagues Panthers have picked up their first GDCA Fourth Grade premiership since 2010 after coming away with a 36-run win over Exies Eagles on Wednesday night.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Wesley Wate and Braxton McDonald were able to lay the foundation for the Panthers with a 50-run opening stand before Kobi Nancarrow was able to make a breakthrough with the wicket of McDonald (8).
The wicket didn't slow the Panthers progress, with Leagues captain Reif Leach joining Wate out in the middle.
The pair were able to put on 70 runs and get Leagues to 120 before Leach was caught on the boundary off the bowling of Yash Rathi (1/19).
Darby Robertson (1/16) was able to pick up the wicket of Eamon Hill (3) before Wate and Vaibhav Patel got the Panthers progressing towards a defendable total.
They were able to add 18 runs for the fifth wicket before Patel (10) fell to the bowling of Harry Furner (1/18), while Wate's (47) knock was ended by Luke Busby (1/12).
Kye Campbell added some late runs but two wickets to Nancarrow (3/18) helped to restrict the Panthers to 8/157 off their 25 overs.
The Eagles would have hoped to make a strong start at the top of the order with Jugil Patel and Lachlan Spry, but Leach (1/12) had other ideas as he was able to pick up the wicket of Patel (0) early.
Exies captain Ted Files came to the crease and tried to get his side moving forward before he fell to a sharp catch from Charlie Morel off the bowling of McDonald (1/13) to see Exies fall to 2/20.
Campbell (1/10) kept the momentum going in the way of the Panthers as he was able to have Rathi (5), who was caught on the boundary by Paxton Fall.
After occupying the crease, Spry's (18) resistance was ended when he was knocked over by Esther Sanson (1/16). Fletcher Kelly and Robertson were able to offer some resistance for the Exies side as they tried to keep their side in the game as they put on 61 with Kelly (43*) and Robertson (13*) finishing unbeaten, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles reached the end of their 25 overs on 4/120 to hand the Leagues Panthers the 2022/23 premiership.
