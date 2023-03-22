After occupying the crease, Spry's (18) resistance was ended when he was knocked over by Esther Sanson (1/16). Fletcher Kelly and Robertson were able to offer some resistance for the Exies side as they tried to keep their side in the game as they put on 61 with Kelly (43*) and Robertson (13*) finishing unbeaten, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles reached the end of their 25 overs on 4/120 to hand the Leagues Panthers the 2022/23 premiership.