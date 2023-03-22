The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

RSVPs needed for Griffith High's big reunion celebration

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:33pm, first published March 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event co-organiser, Cate Catanzariti, pictured with her year 12 class photo in front of the school that was formerly Griffith High. Photo Allan Wilson.

Those who were in year eight in 1986 through to year 12 in 1991 at Griffith High are being called back to school for a big reunion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.