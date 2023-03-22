Those who were in year eight in 1986 through to year 12 in 1991 at Griffith High are being called back to school for a big reunion.
Further interest is being sought ahead of the event to take place early next month, with the occasion also an opportunity to celebrate those who are about to turn 50-years-old or already have.
So far, 30 past students have locked in their RSVPs and the reunion is set to be held at Griffith's Coro Club following a tour of the school itself on Easter Saturday.
Event co-organiser, Cate Catanzariti, is calling for more former students to lock in their RSVPs by this Friday.
"We chose the Easter long weekend because we thought a lot of people might be travelling back to Griffith to see family," Ms Catanzariti said.
"Most of those who went to the school then have since moved away. I'd say there are probably really only about 20 who still reside in Griffith."
She said the reunion will specifically focus on the years from 1986 to 1991 given the large number of students who came and went during that period.
"There were about 60 of us who went on to year 12, but we are catering for 120 given how many were at the school all up during that time," she said.
Those attending can especially look forward to seeing some notable faces who made the playground all the more interesting for being there, yet have not been back to Griffith High since leaving.
"We have a couple of people who left Griffith in year 10 who we have barely had contact with over the years. They have confirmed they are coming so that is going to be especially exciting," she said.
"There are some other big personalities from that era who we had a lot of fun with. You see what they're up to on social media but it's never the same as seeing them in person.
"It's going to be a great opportunity to celebrate the past. I can't wait to catch up."
Collage photos from years gone by and not seen for years will be featured, as well as school uniforms the students came to know so well long ago.
"We'll also be having a tour of Griffith High in the afternoon before the reunion. With an array of renovations and modifications to the grounds over the years, many will be very surprised by how it looks now," she said.
The reunion will be held from 6pm at the Coro Club on Saturday April 8.
Tickets are $45 per person and RSVP's are due Friday.
For more information contact Ms Catanzariti on 0415 859 040.
