The Bush Fire Danger Period has been extended to April 10 due to continued dry conditions

Updated March 23 2023 - 2:23pm, first published March 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Fire danger period extended into April

The fire danger period has been extended until April, due to existing fuel and the dry conditions persisting.

Local News

