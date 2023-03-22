The Area News
Black and Whites ready for Group 20 Knockout

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:54pm
The curtain raiser for the Group 20 season will be held in Leeton this weekend, and the defending champions the Black and Whites, are ready to make another strong charge for the title.

