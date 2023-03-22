The curtain raiser for the Group 20 season will be held in Leeton this weekend, and the defending champions the Black and Whites, are ready to make another strong charge for the title.
The Panthers used the knockout as a successful launching point for what was a strong season for the club, which saw them reach the preliminary final and coach Andrew Lavaka is hoping for a similar story this weekend.
"We won't be taking a super strong side over because we have had some games in the last couple of weeks," he said.
"It's good to be back, even if it is just a taste of what is to come."
The Black and Whites headed to the West Wyalong knockout and then down to Albury to take on the Thunder to give their side the best possible preparation for the upcoming season.
Lavaka has been happy with the progress his side has made in the preseason.
"Preseason has been pretty good, and so have the numbers. It's great to have numbers at training, and I feel for the clubs that are out there struggling."
It's an issue surrounding the Group 20 competition at the moment, and the absence of Waratahs, Lake Cargelligo and Hay highlights concerns for clubs with the start of the season only three weeks away.
The Black and Whites coach feels for the clubs that are struggling at the moment, having seen tough times during his time at the Panthers.
"As a collective group, we have to reach out and go over ways where we can help these clubs out," he said.
"There are guys at those clubs that have been training and working towards something, and they'd love some footy too. The volunteers have been working really hard in the background, and I take my hat off to them with all the things they do behind the scenes. I'm really grateful that we aren't one of those.
"If you build a culture around the club and you stick with those values you have within your club, you will have good juniors coming through and helping each other out. We need to be united with each other within both our juniors and seniors."
The Black and Whites have been handed the bye in the first round of the knockout, where they await the winner of the game between Yanco-Wamoon and Yenda.
"Knockouts are funny ones, and if you don't hold onto the ball much, the opposition will take advantage, and that's what the good sides do," he said.
"They are both quality sides."
The Black and Whites are one of only of two sides that will be represented across all grades on Saturday, along with hosts Leeton.
The knockout will get underway at 9am on Saturday at Leeton No 1 Oval.
