Fundraiser underway for radio tower

Griffith's 2MIA radio station has begun a fundraising campaign to help with securing a new tower.
The destroyed tower has reduced the station's broadcast capacity, affected transmission and leaving some listeners unable to tune in.
2MIA secretary Lynda Lane says the aim of the fundraiser is not to rely on it entirely to replace the tower, but as a means to help things along.
"Our sponsorship capacity has been greatly affected as a result of this problem. We need assistance in the goal of resuming our regular broadcast strength. Help would be greatly appreciated," Ms Lane said.
"We're also hoping to have another, larger fundraiser with music and other features down the track but that is still a long way off. This fundraiser at least gets the ball rolling.
"At the end of the day it all helps. There are lights that would need to be put on the tower which, alone, cost $10,000. Even the excavation to get the old slab of concrete out where the previous tower stood will be an effort in itself, though hopefully we will be starting that this on Friday.
"There are also plans to try and lift the current antenna to gain a little more broadcasting range," she said.
READ MORE
Lobbying of various government bodies for funding has also begun, with the volunteer team eagerly awaiting upcoming news..
"The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia and the Community Broadcast Foundation are our key bodies that help stations when things like this happen. We're hoping to soon hear whether we have been successful," Ms Lane said.
She said the station has had constant phone calls from residents enquiring as to when it will be back at full capacity.
Since the tower came down, volunteers have been directing them to the online platform, but not everyone has internet access.
"There are some who literally don't have internet or a mobile phones. Others have been very adaptable. It proves that people are really missing the station which is humbling," she said.
"The key message is we are still here. It's taking time for us to get back up to scratch and we hope our listeners can hang in there with us."
To make a donation or for more information, click here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.