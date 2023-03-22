The Area News
Griffith's 2MIA seeking donations to help secure transmission boost

Updated March 22 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:24pm
Fundraiser underway for radio tower

Griffith's 2MIA radio station has begun a fundraising campaign to help with securing a new tower.

