Famed neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis will be in town, thanks to a generous teacher's scholarship.
Sue Paton received the 2023 NSW Premier's Early Childhood Education scholarship back in 2022, offering her $10,000 for a study tour to learn more about early childhood education and the benefits of play in brain development.
While some teachers who receive the scholarship use the money to travel the world, learning about different cultural techniques and approaches to teaching, Ms Paton is not 'some teachers' - and has instead chosen to put the money to flying Mr Wallis into Griffith to deliver workshops for parents and teachers.
Ms Paton said she was very excited to have Mr Wallis coming in.
"We don't get a chance like this very often ... I've been here 33 years, and in that time, we have not had someone come to town with as much experience and knowledge as Nathan Wallis," she said.
"These opportunities just don't come."
READ MORE
The workshops are split in two - with a daytime event for teachers and a night workshop for parents.
Ms Paton urged all interested to make the time to come along.
"Parents, teachers, even health professionals that work with kids. If they can get along to it, it will be amazing. They won't regret it."
Mr Wallis is famed for his expertise in early childhood and neuroscience, as well as his experience in speaking. He is also well known as a lively, humorous and informative teacher.
Ms Paton said she was hoping to hear more from him about her own research topic, the benefits of play.
"I'm looking at how beneficial play is in children from a young age ... I'm big on the play side of things, I'm hoping to get a lot of information on it. Nathan Wallis will talk about the brain development which will hopefully back up my work on play."
Parents and teachers who might be worried about not understanding scientific jargon can rest easy as well, as Mr Wallis specialises in practical applications of the concepts rather than theoretical designs.
Teachers and eager parents are invited to the workshop on March 30, from 9am to 3pm at the Southside Leagues Club. Tickets are available from eventfinda, however limited numbers are available so those keen are advised to get in quickly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.