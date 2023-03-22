The Area News
Two men have been charged with a raft of offences after allegedly illegally manufacturing firearms in Leeton

By Talia Pattison
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 2:10pm
Police carried out two search warrants in Leeton shire over the past week, arresting two men.

TWO men have been charged after allegedly illegally manufacturing guns in Leeton.

