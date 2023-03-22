The Leagues Panthers will be looking to make the second chance count this weekend when they take on Exies Eagles in the First Grade Preliminary Final at Exies No 1.
The Panthers were knocked over by Coro in the Qualifying Final, while Exies Eagles were able to keep their season alive after a victory over Hanwood in the Elimination Final.
The Eagles were able to send a strong message at the top of the order, and Leagues captain Jimmy Binks knows wickets will be key but also that his side needs to make improvements with the bat after their showing against Coro.
"Craig Burge is in some fine form at the moment and we need to get him out as soon as possible," he said.
"We just have to build on our partnerships, it's hard to rely on one bloke to getting a half start with 49 and then no one else chipping in around him.
"We need to make sure we are putting together pretty big partnerships, and someone needs to step up and score well into the 50s, 60s or 70s.
"It has happened on the odd occasion where we have had two or three blokes chip in. We just really need our top four to fire to allow our five, six and seven to come in and bat freely and put the nail into the coffin."
The Panthers batting has shown it's strength his season with the likes of Reece, and Connor Matheson, joined by Binks in the top ten of the run-scoring during the regular season, but Jack Rowston also has the ability to be dangerous at the top of the order.
The loss last weekend means that Panthers are taking the long road to the grand final, but it is a position Binks is quite familiar with.
" I have never actually gone into a grand final from the first week of finals, so I'm pretty comfortable playing it," he said.
"It being the one-dayers, now you know that it is seriously only one chance, and if you stuff it up, you are out, so that is a little bit more concerning.
"We are pretty confident in our ability and going on what went on last week, you learn from that and build on it, and we should come back better."
For the Eagles, the win last weekend was their first in finals since the 2019/20, which was cut short due to COVID and with wind in their sails after the six-wicket win.
The spin bowling from Ahmed Bilal and Ali Mehdi has been fruitful in recent weeks, and the Panthers will have to be careful, given their troubles when the speed was taken off the ball last weekend.
The Panthers head into the Preliminary with confidence, knowing they have taken convincing wins against the Eagles already this season.
The Preliminary Final will get underway at 1pm.
