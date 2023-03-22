An agricultural workshop and show is hitting the road, visiting 11 areas including Griffith, Carrathool and Leeton.
The INCYT AgTech Roadshow is well underway, travelling around to areas eligible for the 'Farms of the Future program' from the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
The Farms of the Future program is designed to provide support and funding for agricultural technologies across key regions in NSW, helping to drive productivity, sustainability and competitiveness.
The five key regions encompass eleven LGA's:
The roadshow is aiming to teach growers and farmers about different and modern solutions to current issues - from new risk detection and asset tracking technologies, to soil monitoring.
Director of INCYT, Simon Blyth, said that the roadshow would help busy farmers to get involved, even if they didn't have the time to travel out and try the technology itself.
"We know farmers are busy and this technology is often something you need to pick up and feel in your hand, and chat to someone in person about. The INCYT roadshow allows for this, and we hope they'll enjoy hearing about some of the new stuff we have coming too," he said.
The roadshow is just days away from the LGA, landing in Griffith itself on March 24 at 10am, at AGnVET before heading to Goolgowi that afternoon and Leeton on March 27.
More information and registration is available at eventbrite.com.au.
Even if growers can't make it to the roadshow, three free online webinars are also available at the INCYT website.
