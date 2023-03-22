The Area News
Agricultural technology workshop is going on tour, landing in Griffith on March 24

March 22 2023 - 1:00pm
An agricultural workshop and show is hitting the road, visiting 11 areas including Griffith, Carrathool and Leeton.

