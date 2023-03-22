Punters to take a gamble on election outcome

Gambling website Sportsbet has taken a punt at what the election outcome for Murray will be, placing betting odds that an Independent will most likely succeed.
An Independent, widely believed to be Helen Dalton, is valued at $1.50 while Nationals candidate Peta Betts is a dollar behind at $2.50.
Labor's Max Buljubasic is at $26 and the Greens Amelia King is at $51.
While Ms Dalton said she holds little value over predictions from such sources, she admits it is an interesting reflection of the campaign.
"I'm not a betting person and I'm sure Sportsbet has it's way of evaluating these odds, but it is interesting. I couldn't imagine where some of the other candidates sit given three of them aren't even in the electorate," Ms Dalton said.
READ MORE
"I think it shows how acutely aware people are to what is happening on the ground, including far-reaching audiences like gambling companies. People are watching and talking about what is happening. They're evaluating the odds and I suppose they think there's a good chance of a dollar in it for them.
"Personally, I'm not a very good punter. Being a farmer, you don't have to go to the races to have a flooder so to speak."
Meanwhile, Sportsbet is also predicting a hung parliament in the state election, with $1.40 in favor it will happen and $3.00 it won't.
Labor is the $1.25 favorite to win the overall election from the Coalition at $4.25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.