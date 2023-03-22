The Area News
Nsw Election

Sportsbet places an Independent as most likely to succeed, the Nationals second

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 11:40am
Punters to take a gamble on election outcome

Gambling website Sportsbet has taken a punt at what the election outcome for Murray will be, placing betting odds that an Independent will most likely succeed.

