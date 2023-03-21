The Area News
Nsw Election

Ghost candidates an oddity says CSU's Professor Dominic O'Sullivan

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 9:00am
Pictured: the Banna Avenue polling booth on Wednesday morning. Photo Allan Wilson.

A number of Murray candidates have indicated no preferences in the lead up to Saturday's election.

