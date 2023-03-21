A number of Murray candidates have indicated no preferences in the lead up to Saturday's election.
Incumbent member Helen Dalton, Riverina State candidate David Landini, Independent Greg Adamson and Nationals candidate Peta Betts have not made preferences, instead urging voters to select them alone.
Meanwhile, Labor's Max Buljubasic has preferenced Helen Dalton and the Greens, while the Public Education party, who's candidate Kevin Farrell is running for Murray, have preferenced Labor second and the Greens third.
CSU political scientist Dominic O'Sullivan says Independent's not giving preferences could impact their chances in the election.
"Preferences are an indication of which way they will go in the event of a hung parliament," Professor O' Sullivan said.
"If an Independent preferences one of the major parties, that's probably the first party they talk to when that happens.
"Meanwhile, it makes sense for a big party like Labor to preference others because the worst outcome for them in a seat like Murray is for the coalition to win. There's a strong Independent in Murray, as well as the Greens, and as far as Labor is concerned, if it doesn't win the election, seat one of those options is far better than the alternative."
READ MORE
The preferences of other candidates, such as Adrian Carle of the Legalise Cannabis Party, Michael Florance of the Sustainable Australia Party or Desiree Gregory of the Shooter, Fishers and Farmers, aren't clear.
Professor O' Sullivan notes their lack of presence in the campaign is also odd, but has illustrated potential reasons for this.
"Essentially they want to be on the ballot paper to make their point known. The Legalise Cannabis Party speaks for itself; voters either accept the argument or don't," he said.
"Their purposes is probably not to win the seat of Murray but to raise the issue they think is important and put it that in voters minds. Being on the ballot paper does this but they don't add to it by running an active campaign.
"However, the argument is, if you're going to put your name on the ballot paper you owe it to voters to take it seriously. You have to be available to answer questions. It's a matter of respect for voters and the democratic system."
Mere days out from the election, he says it's still too early to tell what the outcome will be.
"State-wide, there has been one poll showing a reasonable lead for Labor. In all other areas things are tight. The final count down is critical as each candidate is on the watch for the other to make mistakes," he said.
"We haven't seen many authoritative seat-by-seat polls to indicate what is happening in the bush. Until that happens, we can only wait and see."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.