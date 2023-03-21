The Area News
Nsw Election

Well over 1,000 cast their votes on Banna Avenue, over 8,000 across Murray

AW
By Allan Wilson
March 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Residents Bob Baker, Billi-Jayne Tulloch and Ian Hill believe pre-poll voting is the way to go this election. Photos Allan Wilson.

Over 8000 people have voted early across the electorate, with well over a thousand of those hitting the polls on Banna Avenue ahead of Saturday's election.

