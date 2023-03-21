Over 8000 people have voted early across the electorate, with well over a thousand of those hitting the polls on Banna Avenue ahead of Saturday's election.
According to NSW Electoral Commission, as of 12.30pm Tuesday, 8192 have pre-polled so far in the seat, while 133 postal votes have also been submitted.
Some 6150 postal vote applications have also been ordered.
Despite reports of some tense interactions outside the voting center amongst candidates since pre-polling began, the mood inside has been subdued but constant.
It's the first time the NSW Electoral Commission has set the pre-polling window to seven days as opposed to the two weeks witnessed in previous elections.
Of the 110,000 square kilometers that make up the Murray electorate, six pre-polling booths are underway, one in Griffith, Leeton, Deniliquin, Tocumwal, Wentworth and Moama.
There are 44 voting centers available on election day.
Some voters have weighed in on their desire to get the election behind them, citing various reasons.
"I just want to get it sorted so I'm not having to be stuck in a queue on Saturday," Griffith's Dale McCleary said.
Darlington Point resident Billi-Jayne Tulloch has taken it as a great opportunity to save time and effort.
"I work in Griffith during the week and the last thing I need is an extra trip to town. It's 35 kilometers so I figure I'm better off doing it while I'm already here," she said on Tuesday.
Others, like Griffith voters Bob Baker and Ian Hill, say pre-polling is essential given their other engagements on Saturday.
"I have a car rally in Wagga and that's a commitment I can't break. It's essential I put my vote in now," Mr Baker said on Tuesday.
"With a trip to Melbourne set for the weekend, I need to vote now. I think many people are in similar positions. Sometimes it's hard to get the time on the weekend - everyone is busy," Mr Hill said.
Meanwhile, applications to vote via post closed at 6pm on Monday.
To be counted, completed ballot papers and postal vote certificates must be received by the NSW Electoral Commission no later than 6pm, 12 days after the election on Thursday April 6.
