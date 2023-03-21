If you're looking to unlock the secrets of your family history, two of the city's historians are here to help you start the journey.
The Griffith War Memorial Museum (GWMM) and Griffith Genealogical and Historical Society have vast amounts of information and are now working together to help answer people's questions about their families.
"They are large, valuable sources of information for individuals and educational institutions," museum researcher Theo Bollen said.
"The GWMM covers the local military history by honour and nominal rolls, as well as records of Indigenous military service and the Australian Women's Land Army."
Meanwhile, the Griffith Genealogical and Historical Society has a strong focus on family history research and ancestry including the city's pioneers, soldier-settlers, immigrants and land records.
The War Memorial Museum is open on Fridays from 10am to 2pm and Saturdays 11am to 2pm.
The Historical Society rooms are open on Thursday to Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.
Both the museum and society have volunteers on hand to help assist people interested in exploring a family member's military service or a family's history.
"Are you specifically looking for information about the military history of a late relative or ancestor?" Mr Bollen asked.
"Then a member with experience in researching military enlistments may be able to help you at both locations from April 2023 onwards."
At the Griffith Genealogical and Historical Society rooms on Tranter Place on the first and third Thursday of the month between 1pm and 5pm, and then at Griffith War Memorial Museum on the first and third Friday of the month between 1pm and 4pm.
