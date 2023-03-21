With the Group 20 knockout to be held in Leeton on Saturday three clubs won't be represented in any grade.
TLU Sharks, Hay Magpies and Waratahs Tigers won't field a team in any grade on Saturday due to concerns over player numbers.
Waratahs president Robert Nascimben said numbers were looking good until the New Year came along.
"Things were looking pretty promising back in late November and early December but come January things started to wain off a bit and it has just got worse and worse from there," he said.
"It's pretty hard at the moment and we only had about 10 people turn up on Thursday.
"We aren't playing in the knockout this weekend because we just don't have the numbers but I think there are only three 18s and 16s sides and I'm not sure the make up of those sides and if they are full."
The issues have been some what compounded by the issues surrounding assistant coach Jone Wesele getting into the country.
"With the assistant coach they have changed the visas and you can't use the sporting visa anymore so that is on the back burner at the moment because he is still stuck in Fiji," he said.
"We are trying to work out a couple of other options and he had a couple of players who were ready to come across."
With the season proper getting underway on April 16, Nascimben is hopeful of things turning around.
"We have to be confident and I don't think we will be the only club struggling at the moment," he said. "They just need to start turning up for training and that will have a knock on effect."
