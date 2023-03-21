The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Waratahs Tigers struggling for numbers ahead of Group 20 season

By Liam Warren
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the Group 20 knockout to be held in Leeton on Saturday three clubs won't be represented in any grade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.