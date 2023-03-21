LOCAL LEADER: Regular testing key to detecting cancer early

The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee is focusing on cancer screening tests this month.
Regular screening is one of the most effective ways to detect early signs of cancer.
BreastScreen NSW targets women aged 50 to 74 for a free screening mammogram every two years.
This is because more than 75 per cent of breast cancers occur in women aged over 50. One in seven women in NSW will develop breast cancer which is a very worrying statistic.
When breast cancer is picked up early, most women will recover and can quickly return to normal life.
Call 13 20 50 or book online at www.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au for a free breast screen in Griffith at 115-119 Binya Street.
Women and people with a cervix aged between 25 to 74 years who have had any type of sexual contact (with any person, including of the same sex or gender) should book for a Cervical Screening Test with your healthcare provider.
You can now choose to screen by taking your own vaginal sample (self-collection) or having a healthcare provider collect your sample.
Statistics show that more than 70 per cent of Australians who develop cervical cancer have never had a cervical screening test or not regularly. Visit www.health.gov.au/NCSP for more information.
If you are overdue for your tests then please consider making an appointment today as it just might save your life.
For more information contact LHAC chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901.
