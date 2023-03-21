The Area News
NSW Labor has promised an inquiry into regional health, with a focus on potential MLHD split

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
March 21 2023
Labor promises inquiry into subdividing MLHD

NSW Labor has made a major announcement regarding local health districts ahead of the election, with a focus on potentially splitting Murrumbidgee Local Health District into a number of smaller divisions.

