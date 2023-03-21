Labor promises inquiry into subdividing MLHD

NSW Labor has made a major announcement regarding local health districts ahead of the election, with a focus on potentially splitting Murrumbidgee Local Health District into a number of smaller divisions.
If elected, Labor leader Chris Minns has promised to establish an inquiry into the health system, noting that health expenditure is the largest single expense in the NSW budget.
A huge focus of the inquiry will be centred on local health districts, following community concerns about the size, lack of resources and poor patient outcomes.
Hunter New England and the Murrumbidgee LHDs will see a close examination, potentially splitting the district into smaller, more manageable areas.
Independent candidate for Murray Helen Dalton has campaigned for a Griffith Local Health District for most of her term, and said that this proved someone had been listening.
"I have been demanding changes on both sides of politics. Labor have considered the idea and are listening. I just wish the Coalition would take on board some of the issues," she said.
"I'm wanting to break away from the MLHD. It's far too big, we need to localise it ... it's about putting community back into health."
READ MORE
She added that she hoped to see an end to LHACs as well, but it would depend on how a restructure is organised.
Nationals candidate Peta Betts didn't comment on the district split itself, but said that any changes would be 'all talk' and critiqued Labor's earlier decision to abolish the ministry of regional health if elected.
"A Labor/Greens/Independent Government will be all talk, no action, when it comes to delivering better health services and infrastructure for regional areas, including communities throughout Murray," she said.
"Having a Minister solely dedicated and focused on regional health services proves our commitment to the regions and the people we represent."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.