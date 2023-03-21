The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Exies Eagles advance into GDCA Second Grade Grand Final after win over Coro

By Liam Warren
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Jayasuriya carried the bat for the Eagles on his way to 63.

The Exies Eagles have firmed as Second Grade favourites after they advanced straight into the grand final with a commanding victory over Coro Cougars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.