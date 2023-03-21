The Exies Eagles have firmed as Second Grade favourites after they advanced straight into the grand final with a commanding victory over Coro Cougars.
The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat, and while Peter Davis (12) and Glenn Hayllar (0) early, it was the batting of captain Don Jayasuriya (63*) and Tom Spry (61) that turned the tide for Exies.
The pair were able to put on 124 for the third wicket as both batters posted fities which helped the Eagles post 4/160 off their 40 overs.
RELATED
It was a difficult start for the Cougars as Jamie Bennett (3) and Jack Hutchinson (0) fell to the bowling of Parwinder Singh (2/23), while Mathew Axtill (5) was caught off the bowling of Avinash Gurram (1/19).
Fletcher Robertson (4/17) was outstanding with the ball as he ripped through the middle order, with Yash More (27) the only Cougar to break double digits as the Coro side was bowled out for 79.
The Cougars have a second chance when they take on Exies Diggers after they defeated Coleambally.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.