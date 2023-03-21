The Griffith Teachers Association has welcomed NSW Labor's announcement to investigate demerging the Murrumbidgee Regional High School.
Previously, the association wrote to both Labor and the coalition following an independent report into the "One School two sites model" that revealed the merged school would continue to suffer going forward.
Griffith Teachers Association President, Jenna Woodland, said teachers in the MIA have long known the experimental model had failed students, educators, and the wider community.
"Teachers of Griffith have called on all political parties to address concerns of the inferior model. We welcome the Labor Party's interest in doing so," Ms Woodland said.
"The Perrottet government and current Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell have failed to listen to and act upon the advice of teachers and parents in Griffith.
"The Perrottet government has abandoned secondary public education in Griffith and must be held to account on March 25."
Local teachers are planning to hand out how to vote cards at polling booths this Saturday.
"We are encouraging the community of Griffith to elect a government that cares for our students.
"Labor has pledged to open up discussion around the award. We need to work with a government willing to address the teacher shortage, workload, and salary discrepancy," Ms Woodland said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
