Nsw Election

Griffith Teachers Association react to Labor's election promise to demerge school

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Teachers at Murrumbidgee Regional High School during a strike in December 2020. Photo: Declan Rurenga.

The Griffith Teachers Association has welcomed NSW Labor's announcement to investigate demerging the Murrumbidgee Regional High School.

