A display of hand-crocheted hearts will be set up in Griffith Central, in honour of all those who passed before their time.
"Say Their Name" day is held on March 25, to honour children and infants who have passed away but remain in their families hearts, and encourage awareness of the difficulties parents have talking about it.
Chontelle Egan lost her unborn son, Tyler Blaine Egan, in November and said that it was often difficult for people to talk about but that parents sometimes wanted to talk about it.
"It's a day that's dedicated to speaking the name of children or babies who have passed away, that could be for any number of reasons ... early miscarriage, late miscarriage, stillbirth," she said.
"People shy away from it. They fear they might upset the parents or the family but in my situation, and in most people's, it's the opposite. We want our children to be remembered, they were and are part of who we are and our family and although they're not here, they're a part of our future."
Following her family's loss, she found the Little Wings support group for parents and families struggling with child death and was inspired to put together a touching tribute for the Griffith community.
"It will bring awareness to the community that these things happen and it's okay to talk about these children and talk to the families."
She said the goal was to promote awareness in others, but also to connect with other parents who might be struggling quietly.
"There's not enough support out there, especially in regional towns. It can be quite daunting," Mrs Egan said.
"It can be hard to connect with others who have been through that loss so even if they aren't aware that Little Wings is a thing - if they see this display, they can connect with others."
The display will be housed in Griffith Central next to the elevator for two weeks from March 25. The display will also feature a QR code to donate to Red Cross and the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (SANDS).
Anyone wishing to add a name to the tribute can get in touch with Mrs Egan at chonnie13@gmail.com.
