A new health milestone, expected to save patients time and money from travelling to cities and regional centers, has been delivered to the soon to be opened Griffith Cancer Care centre.
A state-of-the-art Elekta Linear Accelerator treatment machine is now being installed in the new premises and will begin scanning it's first patients on May 30 when the facility opens.
The high-performing, comprehensive machine, worth as much as $7 million, will provide accurate radiation therapy to target cancer cells while minimising radiation exposure to healthy tissues.
In the past, patients from the Griffith area have had to travel to Wagga, Albury as well as major cities to receive such treatment.
In an added boon for patients and carers, the service will also be bulk-billed.
"This is a first for Griffith, a huge win allowing patients not to have to travel," Cancer Care Associates chief operating officer, Damien Williams said.
"The cost of the accelerator is set aside from the actual development which is handled by the federal government to the tune of $4.6 million to support construction," he said.
"The building will house the accelerator, serve medical imaging and sit comfortably nearby the hospital."
A team of specialists from around the world have been brought to Griffith to install the machine, which is expected to take five weeks.
"The machine is built and tested in China before it is pulled apart, shipped here and then put back together again," Mr Williams said.
A number of jobs will be on offer soon as a result of the upcoming May opening, with roles ranging from pharmacists, administration workers and cleaners.
Other specialists will soon be relocating to Griffith to work at the facility.
"This building is purpose built for radiology oncology," Mr Williams said.
"The patient will be able to walk in, get their diagnostic procedures done and receive treatment in the same building."
Griffith Cancer Care's consumer rep, Grant Hearn, said he never thought such a vital piece of equipment would be installed in Griffith in his lifetime.
"It's such a big investment. For our community to get this, it's huge. I never imagined it would happen," Mr Hearn said.
"It's going to save a lot of stress for a lot people, in both Griffith and outlying areas.
"This won't just be a treatment facility, it'll be a life altering facility," Mr Hearn said.
