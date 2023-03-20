A weekend of hot, windy weather proved troublesome for firefighters, with efforts to contain blazes near both Murrami and Darlington Point.
Around 5.30pm on Sunday a fire was sparked on Contour Road, Murrami, which moving quickly through grass and scrub land.
One hundred hectares was damaged as a result, with some 14 firetrucks and 30 personnel called to the scene.
A fixed wing water-bombing aircraft from Griffith was brought in to assist and the fire was contained by 8pm.
Brigades are continuing to patrol the area today to monitor for flare-ups.
While it's believed the fire began on the side of the road, further investigations are ongoing into the cause.
"This season we've had two other fires in that areas which have burnt a substantial amount of land. The causes vary, including from farm machinery, but none have been deliberately lit," MIA RFS operational officer Scott Connor said.
"Fortunately there was no damage or impact to assets."
The day before the incident around 5pm on Saturday, fire fighters were also called to a Ryan Road property near Darlington Point.
It's believed the blaze was caused by a vehicle driving over long grass.
Some 25 hectares was burnt as a result, and the flames were extinguished by 10 personnel and five firefighting trucks.
"There was no damage and the fire burned to a creek line which allowed for easy containment," Mr Connor said.
Mr Connor said plenty of brigades were on standby, anticipating call-outs given the hot conditions.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the mercury reached as high as 41 degrees on Sunday.
"We had crews on the ground who were able to move quickly. It was very good that we were able to get on top of these fires quite quickly, and have been lucky in many ways given there are other fires across the state much more serious."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
