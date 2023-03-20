Wellington man arrested after rampage

A Wellington man in his 40s was arrested after a night of violence throughout Griffith.
The man was taken by police in the evening on March 19, before being charged with a number of offences including intimidating police, assault and threatening behaviour. He was refused bail in Griffith Local Court on March 20.
A Griffith woman in her 30s was arrested on domestic violence charges on March 16, before being taken to the police station and charged with breaching a restraining order. She will appear in Griffith Local Court sometime in the week of March 20.
Out on the roads, a young man in his 20's was stopped on Wakaden Street in the early hours of March 19, when police found the man did not hold a current valid driver's licence.
He was issued a notice to appear before Griffith Local Court next month.
