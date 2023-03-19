Hay Bowling Club have won the Division Four Zone Eight Open Pennant Group C Championship.
Hay Hosted Griffith in the last Game of the season with a must win for both sides.
Griffith had 5 of their top players unavailable, but their fill ins were under the pump from a determined Hay side, the result was predicted by Team Manager Jim Ovens for a 10 to 0 win but had to settle for a 9 to 1.
This win by Hay Bowling Club and a win by Letton & District put Griffith out of top spot in Division 3, Leeton & District defeating Darlington Point 10 to 0 securing that flag.
RELATED
The Minor Singles is into the second round, due to inclement weather round two will be played during the week to get things back on track, so get your marker sorted and get on the green.
First mentioned to contact opponent, Leanne Congdon to play Geoff Lucas, Phill Ruddick to play Leon Knight, John Lucas to play Lee Young and Peter Marks to play Nathan Crocker.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.