The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hay Bowling Club claim Division Four Zone Eight Open Pennant Group C Championship

By James Overs
Updated March 20 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hay Bowling Club have won the Division Four Zone Eight Open Pennant Group C Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.