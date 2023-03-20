Griffith was the place to be on Saturday, with people from across the region and interstate coming together for the city's first Groove and Graze festival.
Around 1,200 people were in attendance and 900 tickets were sold for the afternoon/evening show held at Burley Griffin Community Gardens.
Both young and old enjoyed the spectacular musical lineup comprising of nationally recognised artists and grassroots performers.
Those from as far as Victoria made the trip to see headliners Reece Mastin along with Mahalia Barnes and The Soulmates.
But Griffith's own musical talents, such as the Griffith Musicians Club supergroup, also shone in the spotlight, banging out hits by artists like Fleetwood Mac and Dire Straits.
Griffith's Pristine Productions, along with Griffith City Council, were instrumental in organising the event, made possible by a state government grant.
Pristine Productions owner Mark Macedone said he was elated with the results.
"We really managed to attract a lot of people from out of town, as well as locals, for what was a hugely enjoyable afternoon and evening," Mr Macedone said.
"There were many who normally don't go to these events, and i was especially happy with the crowd given the hot weather.
"Both Reece and Mahalia were sensational. She was a laid back, acoustical set, and a real highlight for some of the Griffith acts who were invited to serve as backing musicians for her.
"For me, the best part was seeing how much of a family day it turned out to be. We had mums, dads, kids and grandparents too. Families turned out to be the bulk of the ticket sales and they all had a real ball.
"I handle a lot of these sorts of events and it's very rare that you can deliver something that appeals to such a wide demographic," he said.
Plenty of food on offer and a bar, as well as a variety of activities for children ensured there was plenty to enjoy well into the night.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
