The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

1200 attend Griffith Groove and Graze to see Reece Mastin and more

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Griffith Musicians Club super group performing at the festival on Saturday afternoon. Photo Allan Wilson.

Griffith was the place to be on Saturday, with people from across the region and interstate coming together for the city's first Groove and Graze festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.