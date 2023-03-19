The late burst of hot weather played havoc with numbers at the Griffith Golf Club last weekend with only 56 players contesting the St. Patrick's Day trophy.
Terry Greedy took out the Honour Board event with a high score of 41 points. He also easily won C Grade, carding 22 points out with five three-pointers then added 19 points home, including a birdie on the 13th. Runner-up Ian Carney 37 points.
Taoloa Toru 39 points won A Grade, nailing birdies on the 4th and 9th in a 20-point front nine then birdied the 15th. and 18th. on the back nine. Bret Angel 37 points runner-up, draining a birdie on the 17th.
Justin Gugliielmino 37 points best in B Grade carding five pars on a countback over Jim Dickie 37 points, failing to capitalise on a 20 point front nine, slipping to 17 in.
Pins to 4th Taoloa Toru, 7th Sam Ranney, 8th Chris Fuchs, 11th Col Vearing, 15th Dom Guglielmino, 16th Terry Greedy.
Vouchers to 33 points.
Sunday's extreme heat, along with Pennants at Henty saw a reduced field of 32 players contesting Sunday's medley single stableford.
Darren Forrester 39 points won Div.1 from Steve Matheson 37 points.
Mike Perre the Red Gum Plate winner amassed 44 points to win Div.2 from an unlucky Steve Lightfoot 41 points.
The two Pennant Teams played the last Round Robin round at Henty,
Team Blue went down to Leeton 5 1/2 to 1 1/2. Team Red drew with Wagga 3 1/2 each. As a result Red has qualified for the semis.
The final ladder 1 Leeton, 2 Narrandera, 3 Griffith, 4 Henty.
The First Round of the McNabb Mobil Single Handicap match play was completed last weekend and as a result, the following players in draw order with contest the Second Round to e completed by Sunday, March 26.
Marcus Blanch v Tom Dewing; Bryan Salvestro v Mike Gaffey; Bill Alpen v Alf Franchi; Robin Salvestro v Andrew Noad.
The Pro Shop has a huge number of clothing specials on display.
RELATED
The Pacific Islander golf day was a huge success, with 102 players enjoying the day of Pacific Island hospitality which included golf, music, entertainment and a hungi style meal.
As a result, $5,000 was raised to be shared by Can Assist and Junior Golf. It will be back next year, bigger and better.
The veterans played a single stableford on Thursday with 32 players in two grades.
Alf Franchi 37 points won Div.1 ahead of Craig Dredge 36 points.
Ken Alpen 37 points won Div.2, Bill Wilkinson 34 points runner-up on a countback over Byron James 34 points.
Pinsn to 4th Peter Henderson, 7th Bill Brown, 16th Craig Dredge.
Vouchers to 31 points. Veterans Subs are now die and must be paid by the end of March.
Last Wednesday's single stableford had 30 players in two grades.
Toaloa Toru 33 points, Eagled the 15th to win Div.1 on a countback over Graham Sibraa 33 points.
Div.2 Won by John Harrison 37 points, runner-up Steve Crowe 31 points on a countback over Doug McWilliam and Ian Carney.
Pins to 7th, Grant Semmler, 11th. Tuiru Phillip,15th. John Harrison.
Stablefords on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Stroke on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.