The Coro Cougars have moved one step closer to defending their premiership after coming away with a five-wicket win against Leagues Panthers in the Qualifying Final at Exies No 1.
The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, they were looking to make a strong start at the top of the order with Jack Rowston and Matt Keenan out in the middle.
It was a slow and steady start for the Panthers as they couldn't get the opening bowlers away as they were 0/28 before a chance in bowling brought success for the Cougars with Ben Signor picking up the wicket Jack Rowston (10).
Shane Hutchinson was also able to have an immediate impact as he was able to trap Keenan (14) in front to see the Panthers lose two wickets in the space of five balls as the Panthers fell to 2/36.
Reece and Connor Matheson tried to get their side back on track, but the reprieve was short-lived as Hutchinson struck twice more with the wickets of Connor Matheson (4) and Jimmy Binks (0) on either side of the first drinks break.
Reece Matheson and Tom Bristow were finally able to give the Panthers some hope of mounting a fightback before the bowling of Tim Rand brought the Leagues side unstuck.
After Bristow and Matheson but on 65 runs, Rand was able to pick up the wickets of Bristow (27) and Daniel Bozic (1) in quick succession. The wheels continued to come off as Rand (5/14) rolled through to lower order as the Panthers were bowled out for 127.
RELATED
The Panthers were able to make a strong start with the ball as Dean Villata (1/15) was able to pick up the wicket of Jake Rand (2) in the third over. Tim Rand and Haydn Pascoe took a slow and steady approach, knowing they had time on their side as they added 24 runs before Rand (7) was caught off the bowling of Bozic (1/24).
Leagues were able to get themselves back into the game as Noah Gaske (2/32) picked up the wickets of Dean Bennett (1) and Ben Signor (0) in consecutive deliveries, but Brent Lawrence saw off the hat-trick deliveries.
Pascoe and Lawrence were able to get their side out of the dangerous position and within 13 runs of victory before Binks (1/17) removed Pascoe (65).
Lawrence (35*) and Matt Signor (3*) were able to get their side over the line with eight overs remaining.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.