Exies Eagles have kept their season alive after coming away with a six-wicket victory over Hanwood in the First Grade elimination final at Exies No 2.
After Hanwood won the toss and elected to bat, and looked to make a strong start at the top of the order with Dean Catanzariti and Jordan Whitworth.
The opening pair were able to put on 54 for the first wicket before Duane Ashcroft (1/28) struck to remove Catanzariti (23).
Oliver Bartter came to the crease and continued the good work that the opening pair had done with Whitworth as they pushed their way towards 100.
A 55-run stand between Bartter and Whitworth was ended when Ahmed Bilal picked up the important wickets of Bartter (17) and Charlie Cunial (0) in the space of three deliveries.
After two quick wickets, Pardeep Deol and Whitworth were able to regain stability with a solid stand in the middle overs.
Whitworth (59) was able to score his second fifty of the season before he fell to the bowling of Ali Mehdi when he was stumped by Craig Burge, with Mehdi (2/31) following that up with the dismissal of Deol (21), who was caught by Jimmy Mann.
The lower order was able to add some late runs, with Micheal Crosato (14), Luke Catanzariti (23) and Rajesh Johar (11) making starts to see Hanwood finish their 50 overs on 7/194.
The Eagles were able to make a slow and steady start to their innings, with Burge and Mann opening the batting with an imposing opening stand.
The both of the openers were able to post fifties before Hanwood was finally able to make an impact with the ball. After a 127-run first-wicket partnership, Cunial (1/28) was able to trap Burge (54) in front, and the Wanderers tried to turn the tide.
The Hanwood side was able to follow up as Zac Dart (3) was caught behind off the bowling of Johar (1/25), while Josh Carn (1/41) was finally able to end the innings of Mann (57) to see the Eagles sitting at 3/143.
Connor Bock and Josh Davis were able to get their side back on track and to within 23 runs of victory before Dean Catanzariti (1/50) was able to strike to have Bock (9) caught behind by Deol.
Davis (26*) and Duane Ashcroft (10*) were able to get their side over the line with five overs remaining and set up a Preliminary Final showdown against Leagues Panthers.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
