The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Exies Eagles keep First Grade season alive after elimination final win over Hanwood

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 19 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Exies Eagles have kept their season alive after coming away with a six-wicket victory over Hanwood in the First Grade elimination final at Exies No 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.