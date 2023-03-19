It was a historic night at Rankins Springs Sport and Recreation Ground as the Dragons secured their first Kiawarra Cup after a win over West Wyalong.
The Mallee Men's reserve grade side made the trip out to the Springs with history on their side, having won both times the Cup has been held in West Wyalong as well as the 2021 clash in Dragons territory.
The drama started before the players had even arrived at the ground with a power outage causing panic for organisers two hours before the game was meant to start, but thankfully power was restored, and kick-off was on time.
Before the game got underway, a minute's silence was held in memory of Ken Karsten of Kiawarra, who was a sponsor of the trophy and a great supporter of rugby league in the area.
Once play got underway, the Mallee Men were able to make a perfect start, retaining the ball off a short kick-off and crossing soon after through Tyler Davies.
Teams traded tries, with makeshift winger Bart McIntyre crossing twice for the Dragons while Tom Connors scored for West Wyalong with scores locked at 10-all at the end of the first 20-minute third.
After an opening try to Jamie Parsons for the Springs, West Wyalong then dominated the second third with three more tries before a play by brothers Josh, and Dane Richards sent Sam Richards over out wide and pegged one back for the Dragons with the score at 26-18 with 20 minutes to play.
The teams sapped ends again, and the last third proved to be much tighter in defence. The Springs dominated field position but could only get the one try to Kane Wilson while being held up over the line three times by the West Wyalong defence.
With only a minute left, the Dragons finally got over via a Billy Vearing barge over from dummy half, and Josh Richards added the two on the siren to put the Dragons in front.
Not only was the Dragons first win over West Wyalong, it was also the first win by a ProTen Cup side over a Group 20 club in a full 13-a-side game.
