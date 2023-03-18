The Area News
Yoogali SC fall to ANU FC in Capital Football Australia Cup qualifying

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
March 19 2023
A frustrating night for Yoogali SC has seen them crash out of the Australia Cup Qualifying competition after a 4-0 defeat at the hands of ANU FC.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

