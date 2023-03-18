A frustrating night for Yoogali SC has seen them crash out of the Australia Cup Qualifying competition after a 4-0 defeat at the hands of ANU FC.
The home side had the attacking chances in the opening nine minutes, with the first real opportunity falling to Isaac Donadel after Jack Moon did well to bring the ball down and play in Donadel, who forced a strong save from the ANU keeper.
Despite the early domination from Yoogali SC, ANU was able to hit on the break and take a 1-0 lead just after the 10-minute mark.
Yoogali SC stand-in coach Luke Santolin knew it was going to be difficult once the visitors scored first.
"It was a sucker punch, and their coach set them up after that to slow the game down," he said.
"It was good coaching from a professional outfit. We have to learn that possession is good, but it doesn't win matches it's the goals that do. We had plenty of chances to put them to the sword."
The Yoogali side battled hard after falling behind, but even when they were able to get a shot away, the ANU keeper was equal to every opportunity.
The high press from the home side was forcing mistakes, and despite being a goal down at the drinks break, the Yoogali side had the run of play.
It was the same story for the rest of the first half as despite the work of Josh De Rossi in the midfield and a couple of dangerous runs from Jack Moon and Joey Preece, Yoogali went into the halftime break down 1-0.
Six minutes into the second half, Yoogali were unable to clear the ball, and ANU made them pay with a second, which all but put the game to bed.
De Rossi and Preece had the best chances in the second half for Yoogali SC but weren't able to find the back of the net.
Two goals in the final six minutes wrapped up ANU's spot in the quarter-finals with a 4-0 victory.
Santolin felt that if you take the scoreline out of the equation, the club could be happy with their performance.
"Outside of the four goals, they weren't having chance after chance they were just more clinical than us," he said.
"The minute that we went a goal down, they tightened up and sat back, and it was pretty ruthless the way they controlled the game after that.
"The way people were changing position, one-touch, two-touch, there are a lot of positives to take away, but if you aren't putting the ball in the back of the net, you aren't going to win the game. I think that is what is going to loom over today's outcome."
Given the early dominance, the Yoogali coach felt that had they taken one of their early opportunities, the outcome would have been different.
"If we score first, it is an entirely different outcome," he said.
"If we score first, it forces them to chase the game, and I think we are able to go on with it, but it didn't play out that way, and we have a young side that we have to start teaching those little intricacies to."
Yoogali SC will now shift their attention to the CPL season, which starts April 1.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
