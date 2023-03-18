Don't worry - we're almost at the end

This morning, there's probably a fair few people keenly awaiting the election.
And it's not just the candidates wandering around their electorates, the people escorting those people around the electorates, or even the journalists and television crews recording the whole saga for posterity.
No, the average person just wants to get on with their day, clock off and go home to enjoy the freedom we have here.
The main event is scheduled for Saturday and you can follow along on The Area News or any NSW-focused media outlet and just about every TV channel except for Fox Sports.
It's very easy to understand the frustration voters might have with our NSW Festival of Democracy because there's 93 seats in the state's Legislative Assembly and we're electing one for Murray.
The electorate is slightly smaller than New Zealand's north island and bigger than the country of Portugal.
The person who wins the job of representing the electorate gets the role of reminding people in Macquarie Street that this state doesn't end at the Great Dividing Range.
And therein lies the challenge. The government has to make decisions about limited resources to serve more than eight million people - no one can deliver a blank cheque.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.