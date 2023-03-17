After just over a decade, Griffith's beloved florist La Fleur is closing shop.
The independent outlet, brought back from the brink several years ago by owner Corrina Salvestrin, will close on March 31.
Ms Salvestrin brought the business, next door to her hair salon La Petite, in 2011 and says she is stepping away from both to retire and focus on her health.
"We had rocky start when it first opened the florist. I took it over myself and reinstated it five years ago. I think I needed a break from hairdressing at the time and I saw this as a good challenge," Ms Salvestrin said.
"I've been getting a lot of feedback from people saying they are sad that it is closing. But with my head florist due to have a baby, I feel it's time to move on."
Ms Salvestrin has run La Petite for well over 50 years, opening in 1966. Her daughter, Loretta Cullen, now operates it with Ms Salvestrin to assist on the side.
"I guess in that sense I won't be retiring entirely," Ms Salvestrin laughed.
"My daughter did have some aspirations to take over the florist but it's very expensive to run and a lot of hard work. Especially with the way freight has been in last two years, and with flowers we're of course talking about perishables.
"Since stepping in to bring the shop up to scratch, I've managed to make operating it a fine art, hardly throwing out a stem.
"I've really enjoyed every minute of it and have had fanatic staff the past three years."
Although eager to sell the business, she is also mindful of being able to find the right buyer.
"So far I haven't found anyone suitable. I want to give it to someone who will be a good worker, can understand the business and the way it should operate, and is able to pay their way. You have to be very passionate and willing to spend money," she said.
"In fact, I think there is a great opportunity for someone to take the brand name, the phone number and operate it from home. It's a very common practice these days and I have a good rapport with the online petals organisation who are a great company to work with," she said.
A major sale is underway at the florist, with 10 to 50 per cent off all stock.
Next Wednesday will be a donations day, with all proceeds to go to Griffith's Helping Hands.
Those who are interested in the business can email Ms Salvestrin at corrinas1949@gmail.com.
