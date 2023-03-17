The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

End of a decade for La Fleur as owner Corrina Salvestrin hangs up her hat

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daughter, Loretta Cullen with mother Corrina Salvestrin. Ms Cullen will continue operating La Petite next door the florist, but the hunt is on for a buyer for La Fleur. Photo Allan Wilson.

After just over a decade, Griffith's beloved florist La Fleur is closing shop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.